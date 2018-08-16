Call for accountability as SA remembers Marikana massacre

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Andries Nkome, lawyer of the wounded and arrested miners and Raserole Mashamaite, Chairperson of the Marikana Youth Development Organisation



Today marks exactly six years since the mass shooting in Marikana which stunned the world. A total of 44 people were killed following days of violence during a protracted wage strike by workers at the Lonmin platinum mine in the North West