More delays on the cards in SARS disciplinary inquiry against Tom Moyane

Bongani Bingwa speaks to EWN Reporter Barry Bateman



Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane is facing a war on two fronts – an investigation into governance issues at the revenue service when he was in charge and a disciplinary hearing into his fitness to hold office. He has demanded that the two processes cannot be held at the same time. Both retired judge Robert Nugent and Advocate Azhar Bham who chair the respective investigations have rejected that objection.