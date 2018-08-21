We can't run the country through announcement and leave SARB out of politics

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lesetja Kganyago Governor of the South African Reserve Bank
Opposition party, EFF, is putting pressure on the African National Congress to make good on an undertaking it made eight months ago to nationalise the central bank. Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, introduced a proposed amendment to the laws that regulate the bank to abolish its private shareholding and bring it under the control of the state, parliament said on its Twitter account on Thursday
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Ralph Mupita, MTN Group Chief ExecutiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
Kim is a 39 year old mother of three. She was abused as a child and survived an abusive marriage. Kim would like to get counseling.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Virgin Orbit, the satellite company of the Virgin Group, has put its first satellites in space. This has happened as companies of the Virgin Group recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibongile Khumalo, a titan of South African has died. Bongani reflects on the work and legacy of Sibongile Khumalo with those who knew and worked with her. Speaks to 702 host Richard Nwamba, music executive Lazarus Serobe and Market Theatre Artistic Director James Ngcobo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.LISTEN TO PODCAST