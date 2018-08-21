The state of ladies’s residence at University of Johannesburg

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Proffessor Andre Swart, Chief Operating at University of Johannesburg



University of Johannesburg student, Thando, who spoke about the perilous state of Horizon Ladies women’s residence, saying it was a health hazard. She mentioned broken pipes, basins, blocked showers, broken lifts due to flooding. She even said, do I need to fall off the balcony, for management to fix the residence?