Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago responds to bill proposing nationalisation of the central bank

The EFF last week drafted a bill that proposes changes to the laws governing the national Reserve Bank. What does nationalising the central bank mean for our rand and economy? What lessons can we draw from Turkey’s financial crisis? Reserve Bank Governor. Lesetja Kganyago, says meddling with a central bank can collapse the economy and the rand.