Deregulating fuel price could lead to massive job losses

Africa Melane speaks to DDG Tseliso Maqubela, Department of Energy Deputy Director General



The Department of Energy told Parliament that deregulation of the fuel price would lead to 50‚000 job losses and would not necessarily result in lower prices and yesterday the President told MPs in his QnA that there is a possibility to review the fuel levy downward to ease the burden on motorists and consumers.