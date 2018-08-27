There's a black genocide in South Africa? Ask AfriForum

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO of AfriForum



It took a tweet from the most powerful man in the world to galvanize outrage in South Africa - Donald Trump may have touched us in our studio but many have said that were it not for a campaign by right wing organisation Afriforum - he might not have even known we’re on the map. So exactly what did its leaders say about us and our proposed land reform when they were in America recently?