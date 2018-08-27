New South African bill providing debt relief is in the final stages?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO, SA Banking Association



How heavily indebted are you? Parliament is in the final stages of processing a draft bill that seeks to extinguish the debt of consumers who earn a gross monthly income of no more than R7,500; have unsecured debt amounting to R50,000 and who have been found to be critically indebted.