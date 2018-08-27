The Metropolis meeting to focus on building inclusive cities

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Andries Nel, Deputy Minister of the Department of Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs



The Metropolis Annual meeting kicks off today until Wednesday this week, hosted by the Gauteng government, in Sandton. Plans on how to turn the province’s three core metro areas Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane into a ‘megatropolis’ by 2030 and beyond are at the center of attention, involving issues relating to elements, policies, processes and practices necessary to build inclusive cities