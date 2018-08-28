Statistician general released report on recorded live births 2017

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General of South Africa



Statistician General released the 2017 report which presents information on recorded live births in the country. South Africa has one of the highest rates of absent fathers in sub-Saharan Africa and according to released figures 897 750 of the registered birth occurrences in South Africa, 62% of births were done so without the details of their fathers.