TUT vows to get to the bottom of Soshanguve campus shooting

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Stanley Mukhola, deputy vice-chancellor at the Tshwane University of Technology said breaking the news to Katlego Monareng’s parents about his death was the most difficult thing he has done. No stone will be left unturned as the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) probes a fracas emanating from disputed SRC elections, in which final year law student Katlego Andries Monareng was fatally shot