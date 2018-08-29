Is Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga a dead man walking?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga



I stand undeterred by the motion of no confidence, I will face it as I have faced other challenges in the past. If the EFF chooses to collude with the ANC, in the motion of no confidence, it will be a clear demonstration that they support and stand by corruption and wrong-doing,” said Msimang