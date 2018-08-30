What parliament withdrawal of the expropriation Bill means?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Humphrey Mmemezi, Public Works Committee Chairperson



The democratically guided issue of land reformhas evoked a wide range of emotions from all who call the country home. Parliament public works committee officially withdrew the Expropriation Bill yesterday, pending the conclusion of a parliamentary process to review the merits of changing the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.