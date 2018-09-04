Beetle infestation threatens Johannesburg's forests

Scientists are still desperately looking for a solution to the beetle infestation affecting Johannesburg’s trees. About 200 species of trees in Johannesburg, are afflicted with the borer beetle and the fungus it carries. Johannesburg is home to one of the world’s largest urban forests, but it is reportedly under threat from a tiny beetle.