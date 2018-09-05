Political bosses at City Hall have already begun interfering in jobs and tenders in NMB

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Johann Mettler, Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan City Manager



Don't expect your new boss to just fit into your old boss's mold, this is the current situation the Senior managers in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality are experiencing with their new political bosses in less than a week, already interfering with jobs and tenders at city hall. Two senior managers have been instructed to postpone the filling of vacancies and tenders.