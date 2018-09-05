SIU calls on the NPA to explain why it failed to prosecute cases

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, Chief Governance Officer at the Special Investigating Unit



The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) is turning up the heat on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), demanding answers about all the cases it has failed to prosecute since 2007. The cases include a damning investigation into facilities management company Bosasa, the SIU has confirmed.