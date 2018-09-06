Call for probe after fireman dies in blaze from govt building

Africa Melane speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC of Infrastructure Developmentand Michael Sun, City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety
Three firefighters have been confirmed dead and 13 staff members have been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a 23-story building which houses two government departments in Joburg’s CBD. Hundreds of people gathered across the road next to ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, which is close to the smoking building housing the department of human settlements as well as the Bank of Lisbon.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Guest : Ralph Mupita, MTN Group Chief Executive
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
Kim is a 39 year old mother of three. She was abused as a child and survived an abusive marriage. Kim would like to get counseling.
Virgin Orbit, the satellite company of the Virgin Group, has put its first satellites in space. This has happened as companies of the Virgin Group recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.
Sibongile Khumalo, a titan of South African has died. Bongani reflects on the work and legacy of Sibongile Khumalo with those who knew and worked with her. Speaks to 702 host Richard Nwamba, music executive Lazarus Serobe and Market Theatre Artistic Director James Ngcobo.
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.