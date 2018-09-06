Call for probe after fireman dies in blaze from govt building

Africa Melane speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC of Infrastructure Developmentand Michael Sun, City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety



Three firefighters have been confirmed dead and 13 staff members have been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a 23-story building which houses two government departments in Joburg’s CBD. Hundreds of people gathered across the road next to ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, which is close to the smoking building housing the department of human settlements as well as the Bank of Lisbon.