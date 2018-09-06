How close are we to a cure for Alzheimer's?

Africa Melane speaks to Professor Stefan Weiss, Lead Researcher at WITS



There is hope in the way that Alzheimer's is fought that could make it no longer a threat for future generations. In the aims of providing hope in fight against Alzheimer’s a breakthrough by a team of researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) could see patients with Alzheimer’s using a nasal spray to slow down the progression of the disease, the main cause of dementia