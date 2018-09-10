How to react when your child goes missing

Africa Melane speaks to Major-General Bafana Linda, National Head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit at SAP



Children are a precious gift to parents. A parent’s unconditional love for their children is unparalleled, so when a child goes missing it destroys the lives of those parents who loved and cherished their offspring so dearly, and often captures the undivided attention of a whole country, or even the world. But what happens to these children, are they ever found?