City of Tshwane promises to purify the water in Hammanskraal

Africa Melane speaks to Darryl Moss, City of Tshwane MMC for Utility Services



All most two months ago, City of Tshwane promised to purify the water in Hammanskraal yet the residents had dirty water running from their taps again, this was what was reported by a few of our callers yesterday morning