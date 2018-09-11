Eskom must publicise terms of R33bn China loan

Africa Melane speaks to Cobus Van Staden, Senior Researcher on China-Africa at the South African Institute of International Affairs



Pressure mounts for Eskom and President Cyril Ramaphosa as DA’s leader Mmusi Maimane has requested for Eskom to publicise terms of R33bn China loan. The details surrounding the loan secured by state-owned companies Eskom from the Chinese state banks have been in secrecy since the stats of the 10th Brics Summit which were held in Johannesburg