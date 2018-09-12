Day 3 of International Telecommunications union conference

Africa Melane speaks to Dr Siyabonga Cwele, Minister of Telecommunications & Postal Services



About 7,000 government ministers, regulators, business, entrepreneurs and small businesses, are convened in Durban for the International Telecommunication Union conference which kicked off earlier this week. Some of the issues to be address at that conference broadband accessibility, preparations for 5G networks, impact and ownership of artificial intelligence, cyber security.