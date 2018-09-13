There had been a dramatic drop in the number of pupils taking accountancy at school

Africa Melane speaks to Faith Ngwenya, Technical Executive at South African Institute of Professional Accountants



Mathematics is a necessary skill that is used throughout our lives, thus it is an important skill to acquire from school. Unfortunately, the lack of confidence continues to be a huge factor in students’ anxiety towards mathematics and now according the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA) there had been a dramatic drop in the number of pupils taking accountancy at school