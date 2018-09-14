Zeerust high school pupil arrested for stabbing his teacher to death at North West school

Africa Melane speaks to Basil Manuel, Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers Organisation and Elijah Mhlanga, National Spokesperson of the Department of Basic Education



The basic education department revealed on Thursday that a teacher working at a school in Zeerust, North West, was stabbed to death by a learner. The attack comes just a day after an Eldorado Park secondary school pupil pulled a gun on a teacher at the school