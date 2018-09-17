Cosatu’s to elect new leadership for the trade union federation

Africa Melane speaks to Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu Secretary-General



It is expected that Cosatu will also discuss its support of the ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP) ahead of next year’s elections. Earlier this year, the SACP called for reconfiguration of the alliance between the ANC, SACP, Cosatu and South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco).