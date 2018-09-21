Tribunal implicates apartheid arms embargo violators

The People’s Tribunal was organised by civil society organisations, which said the state had failed to fully investigate allegations of corruption and state capture. Members of the public were invited to give evidence. The panel was made up of retired judge Zak Yacoob, former UN high commissioner for human rights Navi Pillay, the Social Justice Coalition’s Mandisa Dyantyi, Allyson Maynard Gibson QC and labour rights activist Dinga Sikwebu.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets an organization focusing on exposing private sector economic crime