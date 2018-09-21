Are trade unions cosatu still serving the interest of the workers?

It is no longer a man’s world – that is the historic shift made by trade union federation COSATU as is concluded its 13th national congress at Gallagher Estates yesterday. The election of its first female president Zingiswa Losi is being interpreted as a bold move to break with the recent past under Sdumo Dlamini when the federation saw a massive decline in numbers as affiliates joined rivals new kids on the block SAFTU and AMCU



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zingiswa Losi, President of the Confederation of South African Trade Unions