Gospel of shame, how christian groups thwart the right to abortion

Christian groups on both sides of the controversy have looked to the Bible to support their position, or alternatively, to discredit their opposition. There is a dominant belief that Christianity and Christians are against abortion. In fact, many Christian communities accept abortion in certain circumstances. That abortion is acceptable in some cases means that the real social question is not whether women can have abortions, but which women and for what reasons.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Pontsho Pilane, Health Journalist at Bhekisisa, The Mail & Guardian's Centre For Health Journalism