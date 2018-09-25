SAHRC calls for submissions on Vaal river crisis

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Buang Jones, Gauteng Provincial Manager of the South Africa Human Rights Commission and Maureen Stewart, Vice Chairperson of Save the Vaal Environment



The area is facing disaster as pollution and raw sewage continues to pour into Vaal River. It is alleged that approximately 150 megalitres of waste spill into the river daily. At least 3-million people depend on the Vaal for water.