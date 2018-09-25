Parliamentary manager shot himself over bully of a boss

Bongani Bingwa speaks to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete spokesperson Manelisi Wolela



The note from Lennox Garane‚ 57‚ a section manager in parliament’s international relations and protocol division‚ was handed to mourners at a memorial service. Headed “It’s A Protest Suicide”‚ it described how his life became a misery after a former ANC MP was appointed as his manager.