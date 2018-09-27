What on Earth is a stubborn police station?

Guest: Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, Community Safety MEC

Host: Bongani Bingwa, Breakfast

Topic: What on Earth is a stubborn police station?



Bongani Bingwa speaking to Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, Community Safety MEC a follow up after she revealed that about half of the crimes committed in Gauteng, take place in just 40 of the provinces police station precinct. And of these forty, eight were identified as “stubborn”, and simply refusing to improve efforts to combat crime. Akasia‚ Ivory park‚ Tembisa‚ Kempton Park‚ Kagiso‚ Krugersdorp‚ Dobsonville and Honeydew have been named as the 8 stubborn police station