Dirk Schroeder, Father of Angelique Anna Schroeder, 4-year-old underwent Microvascular foot to hand transfer



The doctors at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town by a team headed by Dr Mark van der Velde performed surgery on 4-year old, Angelique Anna Schroder, who has become one of the youngest patients in South Africa to undergo a successful microvascular foot to hand transfer, which means that her toe is now a functioning digit on her hand.