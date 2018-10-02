Petrol price has now broken R17.00 per litre

Tomorrow, fuel prices in the country will sky-rocket to its most expensive yet. Petrol prices will increase by between 99 cents to one rand; paraffin will increase to between R1.04 and R1.39; while LP Gas will increase by R1.79.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse