Westbury residents demand answers deals with gang violence

The unrest continues as the Westbury community members are on a rampage, as they took to the streets of Westbury in the early hours of Monday morning protesting high levels of gangsterism and alleged drug dealing in the area which is troubling the community



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Steven Segeels, Chairperson of West Code Initiative and Michael Sun, City of Johannesburg MMC Public Safety