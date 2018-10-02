Gauteng motorist you'll be summons for non-payment of e-tolls

According to the agency’s integrated report released yesterday, Sanral could transfer as much as 5.75 billion rand to its tolling portfolio in the current financial year.There have been mixed messages on the fate of e-tolling in Gauteng, with Premier David Makhura saying earlier this year that e-tolls have not worked. Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has said that while extensive discussions about etolls have taken place in government, a decision to scrap them has not been made.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Inge Mulder CFO of The South African National Roads Agency