Leaders gathering to advance transformation and strengthening math’s learning

There is no doubt that education is a vitally important aspect of every young South African’s future. With basic numeracy and mathematics skills forming an essential foundation for livelihoods and an inclusive economy, today math’s and science researchers, policy makers, donors, teachers and practitioners gather to present the highly anticipated Mathematics Education Chairs Initiative.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng, UCT Vice-Chancellor & Trustee of the FirstRand Foundation