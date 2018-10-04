Why SAFTU is boycotting the Jobs Summit?

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says that the Jobs Summit which begins today will not do anything to reduce unemployment. The federation has turned down an invitation by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to attend the summit. South Africa has the world’s sixth highest level of unemployment and is seen to be the world’s most unequal country.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions