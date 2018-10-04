What to expect from the Job Summit?

The much-anticipated Jobs Summit starts today in Midrand, and will be convened by the National Economic Development and Labour Council. But there are concerns that this gathering will be repackaging old ideas and projects. Saftu has also spoken out, saying that the summit will not do anything to solve the country’s “catastrophic” economic situation.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Madoda Vilakazi, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council