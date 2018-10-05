Communities plan to shut down Gauteng

Yesterday, community leaders from Westbury, Ennerdale and Eldorado Park met to finalise a total shutdown in Gauteng, which is to take place today. Residents in Westbury have been protesting for over a week after a woman was murdered in a gang-related shooting.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Senior-Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department.