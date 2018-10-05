Blade Nzimande launched transport month campaign

Every year, South Africa highlights the critically important role that transport plays in the economy during October Transport Month by focusing the attention of the public on different Transport initiatives to enhance road safety and contribute towards economic growth and development. The campaign, which began 13 years ago, is held under the theme “Together we Move South Africa Forward”.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Blade Nzimande, Minister of Transport