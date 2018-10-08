Why Limpopo water supply project has dried up?

Don’t make your problems my problem. This is the reaction from Chief Executive of Khato Civil which is the main contractor of the Water and Sanitation department, who have put their tools down and withdrawing from a 3 billion bulk water infrastructure project, Giyani Bulk Water Project, in Limpopo as the department has failed to pay the company for nine months.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mongezi Mnyani, CEO of Khato Civils and Lulu Johnson, Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitatio.