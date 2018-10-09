The overall of PRASA rail safety service

Today, the Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) and the Passenger Rail Agency are to have an urgent meeting with Department of Transport Acting Director-General Chris Hlabisa, to discuss differences between the two entities. Last week Friday, the Railway Safety Regulator issued a letter to Prasa expressing its intention to withdraw the agency’s safety permit. Prasa was granted a temporary reprieve after approaching the High Court.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Madelein Williams, Spokesperson of the Railway Safety Regulato and Sibusiso Sithole, CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.