One dead following fires at Plastic View informal settlement

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Solly Msimanga, City of Tshwane Executive Mayor.



Over 500 people were displaced in two separate fires at Plastic View informal settlement in Tshwane over the past weekend and on Monday morning. The City of Tshwane says most of the residents in the settlement are undocumented foreign nationals and faces a battle to help the displaced residents in the settlement.