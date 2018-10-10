Having the newest new Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former Reserve Bank Tito Mboweni as the new Finance Minister ahead of the Moody’s scheduled ratings decision on Friday. He comes at a time when our economy is operating below its potential, rising fuel prices, rising unemployment, exchange a country that is facing its longest downward business cycle since 1945, IMF slashing this year’s growth forecast by almost half, and with little optimism for the stimulus package announced by the President earlier this year. He managed to control inflation while governor, but can he bring the much-needed fiscal health?



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mmusi Maimane, Democratic Alliance leader