Alarming on VBS Mutual Bank mess

Whistle blower, Maanda Mayaatshe, suspened Vele Investment chairman earlier this year accused Vele Investment of fraudulently acquiring its 53% shares in VBS Mutual Bank. Mayaatshe’s curiousity and truth costed him his employment. Yesterday, A final investigation report into large-scale fraud at VBS Mutual Bank has recommended that more than 50 individuals including Mayaatshe be criminally charged and held liable in civil proceedings, following the bank's implosion earlier this year.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Maanda Manyatshe, Suspended Vele Investments Chairperson.



