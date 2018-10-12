Tax refunds there are still issues?

The unsung heroes of the Office of the Tax Ombud (OTO) have intervened and managed to save close to R450 million in tax refunds which has been paid to the 10 complaints – thanks to the intervention of the Office of the Tax Ombud (OTO), and more than 99 percent of recommendations made by the tax ombudsman Judge Bernard Ngoepe were implemented by the SA Revenue Services.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Judge Bernard Ngoepe, Tax Ombudsman