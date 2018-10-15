Sunday Times we got it wrong, and for that we apologise

The Sunday Times has now gone beyond ‘sorry’ to mend a damaged relationship in a meaningful way. They have now apologized and announced that it will return all awards and prize money received for now discredited reports on the Cato Manor “death squad”, “rogue unit” and Zimbabwean extraditions.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booyseand Former Hawks spokesman McIntosh Polela on ST stories.