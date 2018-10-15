C-section births nearly doubled since 2000 - Study

According to data by the World Health Organisation and Unicef, c-section births have nearly doubled since the year 2000. But this data shows that C-sections are only medically necessary in about 10 to 15% of births. In 2015, almost 30 million c-sections were performed around the world, accounting for 21% of all live births. At least 44% of live births in Latin America and the Caribbean were completed by C-section, while 32% of them were in North America.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Justus Hofmeyr, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.