Claims about unwritten rule for journalists to not criticize each other

Former Hawks spokesperson McIntosh Polela called into this show about the Sunday Times' apology over its stories on the Cato Manor death squad reports and Sars. He made claims that he was told there is an unwritten rule for journalists to not criticize each other.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mahlatse Mahlase, Eyewitness News Group Editor-in-Chief & Chairperson of the SA National Editors’ Forum.