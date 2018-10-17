Criminal justice systems treat survivors of sex violence with enough sensitivity?

How many centimeters” , “Why didn’t you scream” - Do criminal justice systems treat survivors of sexual violence with enough sensitivity? Or does they just create the motion of how sexual violence is viewed in society. Yesterday, many of you shared your concerns about the line of questioning by the defence to Cheryl Zondi in the trial of Tim Omotoso.



Bongani Bingwa speaks to James Grant, Advocate of the High Court & Visiting Professor of Law at Wits University.